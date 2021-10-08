Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Offices searches for missing girl

Tonight, we've received updates of a missing and endangered child.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office would like the public's assistance to locate Ashley Moreno-Leiva, 12, missing from Duson who was last seen on Thursday.

Police say her last whereabout were on S. Fieldspan Rd. and may still be in the area.

Ashley has black hair, brown eyes, 5'3 in height and weights 110 lbs.

If you see Ashley Morena-Leiva, or have any information on her whereabouts, call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

