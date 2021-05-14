Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office supports grant to bolster mental health services initiative

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is supporting a grant to bolster mental health services initiatives.

LPSO says the grant would help further its collaboration with Beacon Community Connections which is a community integrated health network.

According to a release Beacon Community Connections is applying for the Administration for Community Living's No Wrong Door Community Infrastructure Grant: Scaling Network Lead Entities.

The goal of the partnership between LPSO and the Beacon Network is to deliver coordinated health and social services in an integrated and person-centered manner, they say.

LPSO contracts with Beacon to provide non-clinical case management to individuals with a suspected mental illness or early stages of dementia.

This partnership has been active for 15 months, according to the sheriff's office. During that time, they say Beacon has received 283 referrals from the Sheriff’s Office and has assisted 172 individuals. If the Beacon Network continues to improve and expand, LPSO says they can refer additional individuals who are aging in place or living with disabilities for services.

“Our partnership with Beacon Community Connections has already proven to be successful in furthering the Sheriff’s Office mission to preserve life and ensure public safety in Lafayette Parish. We’re proud of the results we’ve been able to accomplish through this collaboration, and we look forward to extending our reach to all those in need of health and social services in our community,” said Sheriff Mark Garber.

The Sheriff’s Office is confident that the network Beacon has started will be solidified and expanded through this project and will improve people's lives, including those aging in place and living with disabilities.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel