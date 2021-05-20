Calcasieu Parish Schools closed remainder of week

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Parish School System will reopen schools tomorrow Thursday, May 20.

According to LPSS, students will return for in-person learning after being closed earlier this week due to heavy rains across Lafayette Parish and Acadiana.

However, LPSS says that Southside High School remains on a hybrid schedule.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board says all schools and facilities will be closed for the remainder of the week (May 20-21) because of changing weather predictions and more rain in the forecast. Students and faculty will return to campuses on Monday, May 24.

"With portions of our area still dealing with flooding, we do not feel that opening our schools at this time is a safe decision. After the year we’ve all experienced, we are saddened to once again be closing our doors," said administrators. "We appreciate the patience and understanding of our families during this time, as these types of decisions are never easy to make."

Graduation ceremonies for high school seniors are still currently happening as scheduled; administrators will notify parents if changes occur.

Also, all Jeff Davis Parish schools will be open on Thursday, May 20. Tuesday, administrators said more than 60 percent of bus routes in the parish were impassable.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel