LPSS: Southside High School to remain hybrid until end of school year

Southside High School will remain on hybrid learning until the end of the school year.

The Lafayette Parish School System announced on Friday that Southside High will remain on their hybrid learning schedule until the last day of school which is May 28, 2021. They say the measure is to make sure they can keep students in school until the end of May.

"We are asking our entire community to continue to join us in helping slow the spread of this virus. By being mindful of mitigation efforts outside the school day and on weekends, we can keep schools open. We continue to urge everyone to wear masks, limit large gatherings, and be proactive in social distancing. We want to do what we can to keep our students in school until the end of May."

