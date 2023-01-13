Lafayette Parish School System announces Student of the Year Winners

The Lafayette Parish School System formally announces the 2023 Student of the Year winners for elementary, middle, and high school levels.

Each year, one student from each school is selected as the Student of the Year. These students then compete for the honor of being chosen as the district’s Student of the Year and go through a selection process that includes a written essay, a student portfolio, and an interview judged by a panel of retired teachers and administrators.

District Student of the Year Winners are:

● Elementary: Colt Dauphin, Charles M. Burke Elementary School—5th Grade

● Middle: Richmond Saunier, Milton Elementary/Middle School—8th Grade

● High: Lillian Mack, Lafayette High School—12th Grade

The finalists selected will move on to represent the Lafayette Parish School System at the regional level competition. Regional competitions are set for mid-February, beginning with virtual interviews. Selected regional finalists will then move on to compete at the state-level competition.