Lafayette Parish sales tax collections set record in 2022

With more than $799 million in sales in December, 2022 taxable sales reached $8.20 billion— breaking the all-time record set in 2021 by $509 million, LEDA reports.

Sales ended the year up 6.6% from 2021 and up 27.7% from 2020. December 2022 sales were the highest single month on record following December 2021.

“Taxable sales remained impressive in 2022— with sales in December nearly reaching an unprecedented $800 million. Economists project inflation will continue to decline in 2023, which is welcomed news to consumers and retailers alike,” says Mandi D. Mitchell, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “Nationally, prices for vehicles, food, and gasoline declined in the final months of 2022, which has helped to offset inflation in the service sector which is lagging behind the goods sector in price adjustments.”

Total municipal taxable sales were up in Lafayette (5.4%), Broussard (20.1%), Duson (14.3%), Scott (8.4%), and Youngsville (11.2%). Sales were also up in unincorporated areas of the parish at 11.0%. Sales in Carencro were down 12.9%.

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.