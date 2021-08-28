Lafayette Parish residents urged to prepare for Ida

Lafayette, LA – Hurricane Ida is projected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm. Lafayette Parish could see 50 to 100 mph winds, 4 to 10 inches of rain, possible tornadoes, and widespread power outages. Lafayette residents, especially the vulnerable, should act now to prepare for the storm.

Low-Lying Areas

Residents who live in low-lying areas or areas that are prone to flooding are encouraged to make plans to stay at an alternative location during and immediately after the storm. During peak storm conditions, emergency service personnel are unable to conduct rescue operations safely.

If you are not at risk of flooding but are concerned that floodwaters may block accessibility to your home or neighborhood, consider making plans to stay at an alternate location. If you are unable to make alternate plans, ensure that you have enough food, water, and supplies to last at least three days for each person at your location.

Special Needs and Medical Requirements

Those with special medical needs and requirements should act now to ensure they have everything necessary to ride out the storm safely. Ready.gov provides this guidance on how to successfully prepare:

After a disaster, you may not have access to a medical facility or even a drugstore. It is crucial to plan for your daily needs and know what you would do if they become limited or unavailable. Additional planning steps include:

Create a support network of people who can help you in a disaster. Keep a contact list in a watertight container in your emergency kit [ready.gov] or on your electronic devices.

or on your electronic devices. Inform your support network where you keep your emergency supplies. You may want to consider giving a trusted member a key to your house or apartment.

If you are on dialysis or other life-sustaining medical treatment know the location and availability of more than one facility that can help you.

If you use medical equipment in your home that requires electricity, talk to your doctor or health care provider about what you may be able to do to keep it running during a power outage. You can also ask your power provider to put you on a list for priority power restoration.

Wear medical alert tags or bracelets. Also, add pertinent medical information to your electronic devices.

If you have a communication disability consider carrying printed cards or storing information on your devices to inform first responders and others how to communicate with you.

Have a Plan

Remember, once conditions begin to deteriorate, emergency rescue personnel may not be able to help you. In order to keep you and our first responders safe, make plans now before it is too late.

