LAFAYETTE, La. — The Carencro Fire Department, along with the Lafayette and Scott Fire Departments, responded to a mobile home fire at 748 Malapart Road last night.

The fire occurred on August 7, 2023, at around 10 pm, according to the Scott Fire Department.

Authorities say the home was vacant at the time and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.