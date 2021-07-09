Lafayette Parish council seeking volunteers for city-parish alignment committee

The Lafayette Parish Council is seeking applicants to volunteer for the City-Parish Alignment Committee.

The committee, which will consist of five district seats with 9 members in total, was created with the recent adoption of a resolution by the Parish council.

Parish Council Members are seeking applicants to volunteer to, "inform by means of an on-going performance and process review, to improve the overall delivery of services, identify strengths and weaknesses, and advise the Lafayette Parish Council on recommendations to strengthen the working relationship between the City and Parish of Lafayette."

Individuals wishing to submit their name for the volunteer vacancies must be a registered voter and a resident of Lafayette Parish.

According to the resolution, the members will hold their volunteer terms for six months following their first meeting.

LCG asks that submissions and/or resumes be forwarded to Veronica L. Williams, Clerk of the Council, P.O. Box 4017-C, Lafayette, LA 70502 or emailed to BCLafayette@LafayetteLA.gov

These items should be sent no later than noon, Friday, July 23, 2021.

A resume is suggested however, it is not required.

The Parish Council is expected to choose appointments for the committee at their August 3, 2021 Regular Meeting.

The adopted resolution (PR-007-2021) is attached.

