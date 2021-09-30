Lafayette PARC department to host Healthy Fair

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s PARC Department is hosting a Health Fair this weekend.

The health fair will take place at the Thomas Recreation Center located at 301 Geraldine Drive in Lafayette on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

LCG says CVS Pharmacy, UNITECH, and Dr. Kevin Lenderman will be on hand to answer health questions. Flu and Shingle vaccines as well as blood pressure checks will be offered to residents. Health and stress relief tips will be provided.

"This event is to help encourage Lafayette residents to pursue healthy lifestyle choices and let residents know what activities, amenities, and opportunities PARC has to offer. Other Health and Wellness vendors are being encouraged to participate," they say.

