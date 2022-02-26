Lafayette Parade Goers Camp out ahead of Mardi Gras Weekend

Parade goers are parking their RV's and camping out along parade routes in Lafayette as we approach Mardi Gras weekend.

We got their thoughts on Mardi Gras finally coming back to the Hub City and the convenience of setting up their home away from home right next to the parade action.

Trimming of trees and placing portable restrooms are among the final touches being done to prepare for mardi gras weekend.

And some are taking advantage of tailgating right at the parade route.

Andre Brown lives in Texas he says he enjoys coming back home for Mardi Gras to have a great time with family.

“When you’re in your RV, It’s like you’re at home. You don’t have to go anywhere. I step out of the RV to have a good time. When I get tired, I come home and rest. And then go back out to have some more fun,” Brown said.

“We want to be in the middle of all the excitement. I have friends and family cook out here and enjoy the day. And come cook out here and enjoy the day. That’s what it’s all about right,” parade goer Brian Comeaux said.

Sheryl Parker says she’s tailgated along the Lafayette parade route for over 25 years and is excited about the return of Mardi Gras.

And safe to say folks are pumped up for Mardi Gras weekend.

“It’s a fun time, it's something that everybody can do. Everybody in the family from babies to old people and I like that,” Parker said.

And some say they’ll be enjoying food and booze.

“Chicken on the grill nacho on the sides. And on Tuesday we’re going to be making hamburgers and hot dogs. Boudin sausage, you know typical Louisiana stuff,” resident Brian Comeaux said.

The Bonaparte parade will roll through the streets of Lafayette Saturday at 6:30 in the evening.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel