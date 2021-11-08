Lafayette OMV temporarily closed due to COVID precautions

The Lafayette Office of Motor Vehicles location will close temporarily due to precautions related to COVID-19.

The location, according to the OMV, will remain closed until further notice.

Customers can visit www.expresslane.org to view a complete list of open OMV offices and online services.

The OMV says customers who have appointments booked during the closure must reschedule online.

"The Office of Motor Vehicles continues to work closely with state officials to ensure public safety remains a top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic," a press release states. "The agency appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding during this time."

Louisiana residents are encouraged to refer to the OMV website and social media pages for additional updates and announcements.

