Lafayette native sets new record at Ouachita Trail; 225 mile run

A Lafayette native who competes in ultramarathons decided to take her talent to the Ouachita Trail that stretches from Oklahoma to Arkansas.

“I’ve done some 100-mile races, which basically you run 100 miles in a span in about a day. Those you don’t sleep, and they’re a little more push,” said Fawn Hernandez.

Her biggest push to sign up and seek out the 225-mile route worked out better than expected when she recorded the fastest known female time at three days, 22 hours, and 15 minutes.

“I had 12 friends that crewed me that were there for the whole thing, and they were unbelievable so. It was just an exciting moment to share after working so hard.”

Competitively running this trail was always a long-term goal, but the real motive came after losing her father unexpectedly to COVID in January.

“For me, the theme of his life is resiliency. So, it really became about getting to the start line, and deciding to do this and to stick with it became a way to really honor my dad.”

She says running this trail was a calling she felt within, and she hopes it will give someone else the push they need.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to kind of awaken maybe that desire in people. I know in turn I’ll be inspired by the one they do their big thing, whatever it may be.”

