Lafayette native one of first victims wounded in Texas mall shooting

KATC has learned that a Lafayette-native is among those recovering after the deadly mall shooting in Texas this past weekend.

According to a GoFundMe page, Irvin Walker II, was one of the first victims shot on Saturday when he was driving past the shooter's car.

Walker was shot twice in the chest and once in his right shoulder.

He underwent surgery Monday and is in stable condition according to the post.

Eight people were killed by the gunman. Walker is one of six victims hospitalized.

Donations are being accepted for Walker's medical and personal expenses. Click here to give.

