Lafayette Mayor-President's plan to spend $86M in COVID relief to be unveiled Tuesday

Lafayette city and parish officials have known for months about $85.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds coming. A consultant was hired by the administration to help figure out how the funds can be spent, according to The Advocate.

Parish and City Council members were not consulted when Mayor-President Josh Guillory was making plans on a spending plan.

Guillory is proposing an ordinance to amend the current capital and operating budgets to increase spending and revenues to accommodate the millions of dollars in Covid relief.

A spokesperson for LCG told The Advocate that Guillory requested input from Parish and City Council members on how they would like to see the money spent.

"Only a few responded," the spokesperson wrote Thursday evening via email to The Advocate. "The proposal is well-thought-out with input from stakeholders, receipt of requests from council members, input from departmental directors and staff, along with the chief financial officer, chief administrative officer, and the mayor-president himself."

KATC's Victor Jorges will have more on this tonight at 10.

Click here to read the story by The Advocate.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel