Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Lafayette Mayor-President's plan to spend $86M in COVID relief to be unveiled Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
LCG
LCG
Posted at 5:40 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 18:40:37-04

Lafayette city and parish officials have known for months about $85.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds coming. A consultant was hired by the administration to help figure out how the funds can be spent, according to The Advocate.

Parish and City Council members were not consulted when Mayor-President Josh Guillory was making plans on a spending plan.

Guillory is proposing an ordinance to amend the current capital and operating budgets to increase spending and revenues to accommodate the millions of dollars in Covid relief.

A spokesperson for LCG told The Advocate that Guillory requested input from Parish and City Council members on how they would like to see the money spent.

"Only a few responded," the spokesperson wrote Thursday evening via email to The Advocate. "The proposal is well-thought-out with input from stakeholders, receipt of requests from council members, input from departmental directors and staff, along with the chief financial officer, chief administrative officer, and the mayor-president himself."

KATC's Victor Jorges will have more on this tonight at 10.

Click here to read the story by The Advocate.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.