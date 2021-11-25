Lafayette Mayor-President on holiday shopping: "buy local whenever possible"

With the Christmas shopping season kicking off tomorrow, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory wants to remind everyone to buy local whenever possible.

"Our local, family-owned businesses are the foundation of our economy," Guillory stated on his public figure Facebook page. "The tax revenues from the sales of those businesses support everything in our city and parish from law enforcement and public safety, to our schools and public facilities. With COVID easing, everyone is eager to get out, see and do things, and start projects. Let's take this opportunity to boost our community and the businesses who serve all of us here in Lafayette Parish."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel