Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Lafayette Mayor-President declares state of emergency ahead of Nicholas

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for coastal Texas and the northeast coast of Mexico. Nicholas is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana Sunday, Sept. 12 through midweek. (NOAA via AP)
Tropical Weather
Posted at 8:19 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 21:19:40-04

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has declared a state of emergency for the parish ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, due to the potential for significant rainfall over the next several days.

Residents should immediately prepare for the possibility of prolonged flooding, isolated tornadoes, gusty winds, and sporadic power outages. Periods of heavy rain will begin Monday night and could last through the remainder of the week.

Residents should take steps to protect life and property. Avoid driving or walking through floodwaters, vehicles that drive through flooded roadways not only risk stalling, but could also push water into nearby homes. It is against the law in Lafayette Parish to drive any vehicle through standing water in a manner that causes any wake or wave which introduces water or pushes additional water into any building or residence, unless the vehicle is an emergency vehicle, a spokesperson for LCG said.

In many cases, roadways are engineered to temporarily collect and detain excessive rainfall to prevent intrusion into nearby homes, businesses, and other structures. In most cases, water will begin to recede as drainage system capacity allows.

For information on road closures throughout the parish, click here. Information on sandbags can be found here.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.