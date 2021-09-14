Lafayette Mayor-President declares state of emergency ahead of Nicholas

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has declared a state of emergency for the parish ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, due to the potential for significant rainfall over the next several days.

Residents should immediately prepare for the possibility of prolonged flooding, isolated tornadoes, gusty winds, and sporadic power outages. Periods of heavy rain will begin Monday night and could last through the remainder of the week.

Residents should take steps to protect life and property. Avoid driving or walking through floodwaters, vehicles that drive through flooded roadways not only risk stalling, but could also push water into nearby homes. It is against the law in Lafayette Parish to drive any vehicle through standing water in a manner that causes any wake or wave which introduces water or pushes additional water into any building or residence, unless the vehicle is an emergency vehicle, a spokesperson for LCG said.

In many cases, roadways are engineered to temporarily collect and detain excessive rainfall to prevent intrusion into nearby homes, businesses, and other structures. In most cases, water will begin to recede as drainage system capacity allows.

For information on road closures throughout the parish, click here. Information on sandbags can be found here.

