Lafayette man, woman sent to prison for drug, weapons charges

Two Lafayette people have been sentenced on federal charges, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown announced.

U.S. District Judge David C. Joseph sentenced Brian Broussard and Shalla Adams, both of Lafayette, for possession of illegal drugs and a firearm. Broussard and Adams were both charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Lafayette in June 2021.

Broussard, 34, was sentenced to 13 years, six months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, to include fentanyl.

Adams, 35, was sentenced to two years in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possession of an unregistered silencer.

They both pleaded guilty in November.

The indictment arose from an investigation into tips about drug trafficking in Lafayette. DEA, FBI and ATF agents, along with local law enforcement, served search warrants in May 2021 on properties and vehicles connected to Broussard and Adams.

During the search of the residences, agents discovered a Romarm AK-47 style semiautomatic rifle, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Taurus pistol, a silencer, fentanyl, and other drug paraphernalia associated with the distribution of narcotics.

Broussard was stopped by law enforcement officers after leaving one of the residences being searched and was found to have a Glock pistol in his vehicle with a mechanical modification switch that allowed the firearm to be fully automatic.

During the search of Adams’ residence on that same day, agents located a Glock 9mm pistol with a fully loaded 31 round magazine and another fully loaded magazine which contained 11 rounds of ammunition. In addition, agents located a firearm silencer which they learned was not registered as required pursuant to the National Firearms Act.

This case was investigated by the DEA, FBI, ATF, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Combined Anti-Drug Task Force and Lafayette Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Vermaelen.