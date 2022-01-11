Lafayette man who failed to appear for shooting trial arrested

A Lafayette man who failed to appear to face trial for allegedly shooting a police officer was arrested today.

A trial for Chase Chaisson, 31, was scheduled to start on Monday, court records show. He was to stand trial on attempted first-degree murder, weapons and kidnapping charges, but he didn't show up and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

The United States Marshall Service Task Force with the assistance of Lafayette Police Department’s Canine Unit and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office found him and arrested him, Lafayette Police say.

The incident he's facing trial for happened in September 2014.

At the time police said that one officer was shot during the incident. At that time, Chaisson was wanted for probation violations. Court records show he has an extensive criminal history, mostly drug charges.