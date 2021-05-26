Lafayette man pleads guilty in 2012 murder case of three-year-old

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Lafayette man pleaded guilty to second degree murder on Monday for the 2012 death of a three-year-old.

Landon Broussard, 29, is accused of beating and killing his girlfriend's son, Julian Madera in November 2012.

Police said that Broussard claimed that he found Madera unresponsive in the bathtub of his home on E. Broussard Road on Nov. 29, 2012 and that a door had fallen on the child the previous night.

According to the Lafayette District Attorney's Office, Broussard was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension.

