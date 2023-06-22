Lafayette man indicted on cruelty to infirm charge

A Lafayette grand jury has indicted a Lafayette man on a cruelty to the infirm charge.

Maurice Bercier, 80, was indicted on Wednesday, accused in connection with an incident that happened in June 2022. Lafayette Police say they launched an investigation after a third party reported incidents that happened over a period of time.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. If it is determined that the cruelty was "malicious," state law requires one year in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

KATC Investigates found that Lafayette Parish court records show Bercier was accused in 2021 of domestic battery involving the same victim. That charge was dismissed after he participated in the Lafayette District Attorney's embattled pre-trial diversion program, records show.

In December 2021, he was formally charged via bill of information with misdemeanor domestic battery. The same person is listed as the victim in that incident, which allegedly happened in August 2021. That charge also followed an investigation launched by Lafayette Police after they received a complaint from a third party.

That charge was dismissed in October 2022 after he completed the pretrial diversion program, which he began in March 2022. The incident for which he was indicted yesterday allegedly happened in June 2022.

