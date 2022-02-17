Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Lafayette man indicted in October slaying of local woman

Posted at 9:58 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 11:01:03-05

A Lafayette grand jury has handed up an indictment in the October 2021 slaying of a local woman.

Denise Williams was shot to death last fall on Essie Street, police said at the time.

Brian Keith Babineaux, 53, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.

At the time, police said they were called to the 100 block of Essie Street at about 9:15 p.m. They thought they were responding to a medical emergency, then found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Williams died at a local hospital.

Witnesses said that she responded to a knock on the door and she was shot.

Records at the Lafayette jail indicate Babineaux has been in jail since October; his bond is set at $825,000 but will have to be reset following this indictment. The records also show that, at the time of the incident, Babineaux also was booked with a charge of violation of a protective order.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Babineaux faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.