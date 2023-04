A Lafayette Parish grand jury has indicted a local man in connection with the January shooting death of a woman on Stagecoach Lane.

Megan Goins, 30 was found shot to death at a house by Sheriff's deputies.

The grand jury indicted Cory Etienne, 37, with second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with her death. The indictment accuses him of killing her with a shotgun.