Lafayette man indicted for South College homicide

LAFAYETTE, La. — A grand jury handed down an indictment Thursday for the Lafayette man accused of second degree murder in connection with a February homicide investigation on South College Road in Lafayette.

Cody Salvador Guccione, 29, of Lafayette was indicted for second degree murder of Leo Jack, whose body was found dead on Feb. 4 inside a local apartment in the 700 block of S. College Road by the Lafayette Police Department.

The 15th Judicial District Court Grand Jury also handed down an indictment for Donald Senque Howard, 22, of Sunset for Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles committed on Feb. 3.

Another indictment was Matthew Trahan, 24, of Youngsville for Third Degree Rape committed on Nov. 13, 2020.

