Lafayette man convicted of murder

A Lafayette Parish jury convicted a local man on a second-degree murder charge Monday in connection with the 2019 slaying of Kendrick Flugence Jr.

The jury unanimously convicted Taveon Leary, 24, in connection with the April 2019 shooting death of Flugence at an apartment complex on Louisiana Avenue.

Leary now faces the mandatory sentence for second-degree murder in Louisiana, which is life in prison without possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

The jury decided that Leary shot Flugence multiple times with a pistol one evening at the Mon Chateau Apartments.

According to a release from the District Attorney's Office, Lafayette Police Department Detective Marion Borel conducted the investigation and found that the suspect engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim at the apartment complex that night, then the suspect pulled out a 9mm handgun and shot the victim multiple times.

Flugence was transported to Lafayette General Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

Felony prosecutor Lance Beal prosecuted the case along with Roya Boustany and Cori Phelps.

