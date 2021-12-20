Lafayette man caught on video attempting to kidnap 4-year old

A Lafayette man is accused of attempting to kidnap a 4-year-old child.

On Monday, December 20, 2021, at 9:26 am, Scott Police Department received a call from 911 stating that a man attempted to abduct a 4-year-old child from a business in the 600 block of Westgate Rd.

Video surveillance shows the child in the business with his grandmother and while she was shopping, the subject later identified as 36-year-old Michael Steven Placek began talking to the child. When the child’s grandmother’s back was turned, Placek picked up the child and walked outside the business to a vehicle waiting for him in the parking lot, according to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger. The grandmother realized what happened and found the child and Placek outside. Placek released the child to the grandmother and left the parking lot.

Placek’s vehicle was located with the assistance of Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center and Duson Police Department. Scott Police Department was able to detain Placek and bring him back to Scott Police Department for questioning.

Investigators then arrested Placek and transported him to Lafayette Parish Correctional Center where he was booked for Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping of a Child.

