Lafayette man arrested Friday on child sex trafficking

A Lafayette man was arrested on child sex trafficking and other charges Friday night, according to The Advocate.

Jose Patricio, 49, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Lafayette Police Department on counts of trafficking of children for sex, misdemeanor sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile around 7:45 P.M. Friday after an investigation, according to the Lafayette Parish Jail’s daily booking summary.

His bond is currently set at $140,000 for the three counts, online booking records show.

