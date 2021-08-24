Lafayette man arrested for possession of child sex images

A Lafayette man has been arrested, booked on 180 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

31-year-old Seth M. Burch of Lafayette was arrested Monday after turning himself over to police. He already is facing child pornography possession charges from a 2019 arrest; that case has a hearing set for later this year.

In the most recent case, Lafayette Police say that on August 17, 2021, detectives were made aware of a suspect, Burch, possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Police say a search warrant was issued on a residence in the 100 block of Avalon Street. There, detectives say they recovered several videos and images on a cell phone belonging to Burch.

An arrest warrant was then issued.

On August 23rd, Burch turned himself in to authorities at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He was booked with 180 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel