Lafayette man arrested for May 2021 shooting

A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with a May 2021 shooting that injured a woman.

20-year-old Tyreion Arceneaux of Lafayette was arrested and booked on Tuesday January 18, 2022, on a charge of attempted first degree murder in connection with that shooting.

Arceneaux was also booked on drug charges in connection to separate incidents, according to police.

Police say the shooting associated with Arceneaux occurred on May 02, 2021 at 1:13pm in the 1600 block of Cameron Street.

The victim, a woman, was shot and transported to a local hospital where she was treated with non-life threatening injuries.

On May 2, KATC reported on numerous shooting that occurred in the city. Three people in total were shot in what are believed to be separate incidents.

At the time, a Lafayette Police spokeswoman could only confirm that a man was shot on Ambrose Street, and died at the hospital.

Two other people - a woman and a man - also were wounded but the locations of those incidents were still being investigated because they were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

Arceneaux was arrested in connection with the shooting of the woman on this day.

