Three people shot in Lafayette Sunday afternoon; one has died

Three people were shot in Lafayette this afternoon; one has died.

A Lafayette spokeswoman confirmed that a man was shot on Ambrose Street, and died at the hospital.

Two other people - a woman and a man - also were wounded but the locations of those incidents are still being investigated, the spokeswoman said, because they were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

It is not known what the circumstances are, and if there is any relation among the shootings. Investigations are underway in each of the incidents, she said.

Anyone with any information about any of these shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.