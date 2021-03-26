Lafayette man accused of rape

LAFAYETTE, La. — A 70-year-old Lafayette man is accused of rape.

Carol T. Collins was arrested Thursday at 12:50 pm by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office on a warrant for first degree rape, oral sexual battery charge, oral sexual battery and indecent behavior with Juvenile.

According to LPSO, the crimes took place between 1977 and 1988.

His bond is set for $725,000.

