Lafayette institution is closing this week

Lafayette Lanes, a beloved bowling alley that has been open for decades, closes this week.

"A Huge Thank You Lafayette, for allowing us to serve your family and the families of our surrounding communities," a social media post states. "Lafayette Lanes staff and ownership has shared in such great joy and family fun with so many. Our dedicated League Bowlers - some of them who still bowled with us since we have been open - YOU ARE APPRECIATED. After 62 years of a great partnership with the Lafayette Area - Lafayette Lanes will be shut down for business for good on 08/26/2021."

Here's the post: