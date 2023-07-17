Lafayette homicide victim identified; police still asking for tips

A Lafayette man died in a shooting Saturday night, and a second man is recovering at home. Police are asking for tips to solve the case.

Cleveland Siner, 62, was shot multiple times outside of his home on Railroad Street Saturday night, and died. Another man also was shot, and was treated and released from a local hospital.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this case we urge them to contact Lafayette Police Department or they can call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous.