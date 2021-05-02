Lafayette hiring pro fundraiser to boost Heymann Center revenue

Lafayette is hiring a professional fundraiser to boost revenue at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, according to our media partners at The Advocate.

An LCG committee has recommended hiring the DesOrmeaux Group to secure donations and, in the process, possibly sell naming rights to the auditorium and lobby.

The full scope of the fundraiser's services is being negotiated, but the city council set aside $60,000 during budget hearings for this purpose, community development director Hollis Conway told The Advocate.

The Heymann Center has been closed for the most part since last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more from The Advocate here.

