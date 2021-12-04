Watch
Lafayette Health Unit hosts Sleeves Up vaccination event

Posted at 11:17 AM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 12:21:31-05

LAFAYETTE — A Sleeves Up vaccination event is being held on Saturday, Dec. 4, for those interested in COVID vaccinations.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses will be available for ages 5 and older.

The Lafayette Health Unit is providing first and second dose and boosters.

People receiving first dose will receive a $100 Visa card, they say.

Those ages 12 to 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during their vaccination.

Those interested in booster doses must bring their COVID vaccine card.

The event is scheduled from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Lafayette Parish Health Unit located at 220 West Willow Street Building A in Lafayette.

No appointment is needed. If you have questions, call 337-262-5311.

This is a Louisiana Department of Health event.

For more information, visit covidvaccine.la.gov.

