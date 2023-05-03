Lafayette firefighters respond to kitchen fire

On May 2, 2023, Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Vanburen Drive.

Upon their arrival to the scene, flames were venting through the front window and door under the carport.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes, officials say.

The single-family dwelling sustained heavy fire damage.

The occupants of the dwelling were safely outside as emergency crews arrived on scene.

According to firefighters, a teenager in the home was preparing to fry some food. The pot of grease ignited catching the cabinets and other combustibles on fire. A younger brother walked in the house and discovered the kitchen fire. He quickly alerted his brother and they exited the dwelling without any injuries.

Fire officials determined the pot of grease was left unattended. The grease ignited. The fire spread quickly causing substantial fire and smoke damage throughout the home.

The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.

Kitchen fires are the leading cause of home fires. It’s usually the result of a pot of grease being left unattended. Never leave a pot unattended. Only adults should be doing any type of frying. In addition to a working smoke alarm, fire extinguishers should be in every home.