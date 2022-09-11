Lafayette Firefighters investigate early morning house fire

The Lafayette Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning house fire.

Firefighters responded to a house fire at 3:11 am Sunday morning in the 100 block of S. Magnolia Street. Once on scene, flames were seen coming from the roof.

Officials said firefighters battled the fire for approximately 30 minutes before getting it under control.

Neighbors said individuals occupied the home despite not have utilities.

Firefighter conducted a search of the home and determined one person lived in the home, but the occupant was not home at the time of the fire. All of the contents inside the home was destroyed by the fire.

Officials said they will continue to investigate the cause of the fire and ask anyone with information to call the fire department at 337-291-8716.