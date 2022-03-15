Lafayette Firefighter recovering well after Tuesday surgery

Lafayette firefighter Brent Haynes who was injured last week in a crash on I-10 is recovering after surgery.

Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan updated on Haynes' recovery saying that surgery Tuesday morning was complete and Haynes is recovering well.

Haynes was injured while escaping the impact of an 18-wheeler hitting the front of an LFD fire truck on I-10 last Thursday, March 10, 2022.

LFD says there are no additional surgeries expected at this time. He remains in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

"Thanks for the continuing prayers and support for Firefighter Haynes and his family," LFD said in a release.

Previous stories stated that Haynes has been with the department for 4 years.

51-year-old Nathan A. Martin of Mississippi was arrested in connection with the crash. Read more here

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel