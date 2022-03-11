18-wheeler hits Lafayette fire truck while crews on scene of I-10 crash

A Lafayette firefighter is in serious but stable condition after an 18-wheeler struck a parked fire truck on I-10 Thursday night.

Lafayette Police say they responded to the crash on I-10 Westbound at around 9:37 pm on March 10.

The crash occurred while fire crews were on scene assisting officers with another crash on I-10 West.

According to LPD, an 18-wheeler struck the parked fire truck while fire personnel were standing nearby. One firefighter, in an attempt to escape the crash, was forced over the ledge of the nearby overpass.

The firefighter sustained severe injuries.

He and the driver of the 18-wheeler were transported to a local hospital.

Police say the firefighter was listed in serious but stable condition.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to police.

