Lafayette Fire Department to celebrate Fire Prevention Week's 100th anniversary

The Lafayette Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association in celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.

FPW takes place October 9-15, 2022. This year's campaign "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape" is being used to educate the public about actions that can be used to keep yourselves and others safe.

Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA said, “Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning.”

Fire Chief Robert Benoit encourages all residents to embrace the 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme.

“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different,” said Fire Chief Robert Benoit. “Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them!”

