Firefighters respond to overnight house fire on Bourque Road

Firefighters in Lafayette Parish responded to an overnight house fire in the 400 block of Bourque Road.

According to Judice Fire Chief Troy Lopez, the fire began at around 11:06 pm on Tuesday, July 6.

The fire started in the rear of the home and spread to the front.

The homeowner and her pet were able to escape without injury.

Judice Volunteer Firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Lafayette, Duson, Carencro, Youngsville, Milton and Scott Fire Departments.

A cause of the fire is not yet known.

