Lafayette Fire Department raising funds for FIDO bags to save pet lives

The Lafayette Fire Department is raising money to purchase emergency kits that could help save the lives of pets in the event of a fire.

The Department says it has teamed up with SpayNation for Dogs and Cats to secure bags for the department to use when responding to fires.

“The mission of our fire department is to save life and property, pets included”, states Alton Trahan, Lafayette Fire Department. “Readily access to the specialized equipment in the FIDO Bags would be a tremendous asset to providing aid to a pet with smoke inhalation.”

According to Trahan, funds raised through SpayNation’s SOLA Giving Day page will pay for FIDO Bags that include various-sized oxygen masks specially designed for animals, burn sheets, bandages, rinsing saline, protective restraints and other supplies.

SpayNation Executive Director Paula Stude initiated the campaign. “My wish for every firehouse to have FIDO Bags is partly personal. Years ago, my family experienced a devastating house fire. Our cat, Vita, did not survive. The image of the firefighter carrying her lifeless body with such grace and compassion will always be seared in my heart.”

SpayNation says that donations received through SOLA Giving Day will be split between FIDO Bags and spaying and neutering vouchers for pet owners who need financial assistance.

SOLA Giving Day runs through May 6.

To make a donation, https://www.solagivingday.org/spaynation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel