The Lafayette Fire Department will distribute COVID-19 At-home Test Kits on Thursday, January 20.

The kits are free, and will be distributed via a drive-thru at the Martin Luther King Recreational Center on Cora Street from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Lafayette Fire Department has received another allotment of COVID-19 at-home test kits from Louisiana Department of Health.

Each recipient must be present to receive a test kit. Only 1 test kit a person.

Everyone must remain in their vehicles.