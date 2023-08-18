Lafayette Fire Department investigating cause of grass fire

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Fire Department is investigating the cause of a grass fire.

It happened last night, August 17, 2023, around 7:30 pm, on Travailleur Road.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and they "re-wet" the field to prevent the fire from re-igniting.

As a reminder, the entire state is under a burn ban because of the dry conditions.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says private burning is not allowed unless given permission.

You can use barbecue pits and fire pits for short periods of time.