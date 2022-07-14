The Lafayette Fire Department has hired fifteen new people for the 106th Recruit Fire Department.

The recruits were chosen to fill the vacant positions within the department due to retirements and resignations. They will participate in a 16- week academy consisting of academic and practical learning of firefighting, EMS, vehicle extrication, technical rope rescue, hazmat, and more.

"We thank you all for choosing this noble profession in the public safety arena and encourage you to be the best public servant for our community. But, you must also understand that this job is very demanding and dangerous. Safety is paramount for you and the citizens you serve. Good luck" said Fire Chief Robert Benoit.

The academy is anticipated to begin the first week of November with a graduation ceremony on Thursday, November 4.