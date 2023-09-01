Lafayette discussion of STRs deferred again

The proposed ordinance aimed at regulating short-term rentals in Lafayette has been put off - again.
This is at least the third time that the ordinance, penned by Council Member Andy Naquin, has been delayed. Naquin wants to prohibit the STRs, for instance Air BNBs, in any neighborhood that is zoned for single families.
This delay is aimed at providing time for the legal department to make amendments to the ordinance.
A description of the ordinance, as was slated to be considered for final adoption during the City Council Meeting of September 5, 2023, is offered as follows:
CO-094-2023 An ordinance of the Lafayette City Council enacting Chapter 73 of the Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government Code of Ordinances regarding the licensing and operation of Short-Term Rentals in the City of Lafayette, except for RS, PI-L and PI-H zoning districts, and establishing penalties for violations and amending Chapter 89 of the Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government Code of Ordinances by amending Article 2, “Table 89-21-2 Use Table,” Section 89-21(d) and Article 8, Section 89-151-1 “General Definitions,” all regarding Short-Term Rentals in the City of Lafayette (Prohibit in RS). (Andy Naquin)