Lafayette discussion of STRs deferred again

The proposed ordinance aimed at regulating short-term rentals in Lafayette has been put off - again.

This is at least the third time that the ordinance, penned by Council Member Andy Naquin, has been delayed. Naquin wants to prohibit the STRs, for instance Air BNBs, in any neighborhood that is zoned for single families.

This delay is aimed at providing time for the legal department to make amendments to the ordinance.

A description of the ordinance, as was slated to be considered for final adoption during the City Council Meeting of September 5, 2023, is offered as follows: