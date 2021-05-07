Lafayette Diocese: Allegations against former priest Michael Guidry credible, formally apologizes to victim and family

The Diocese of Lafayette says they have determined that allegations made against former priest Michael Guidry are credible.

The allegations they say are the ones made by Oliver Peyton. The Diocese of Lafayette released a statement denouncing Guidry's actions and formally apologizing to Peyton and his family.

They say Guidry has been permanently removed form ministry.

Their statement is below:

"After careful examination, the Diocese of Lafayette has determined that the allegations made by Oliver Peyton against Michael Guidry, who formerly served as a priest of the Diocese of Lafayette, are credible. The Diocese further denounces the actions of Michael Guidry towards Oliver Peyton and hereby formally and publicly apologizes to Oliver Peyton and to his family. Michael Guidry has been permanently removed from ministry."

