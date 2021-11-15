Lafayette Crime Stoppers: Help needed in identifying suspect

Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help with any information that can identify the suspect wanted for unauthorized use of an access card.

The theft of the victim's wallet occurred on or about October 8 in Carencro. Video surveillance at Walgreens located at 2700 Johnston captured the suspect as he made a purchase. The suspect was driving a dark-colored Honda Odyssey and fled in an unknown direction.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information, call the tips line at (337) 232-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips mobile app.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel