Lafayette couple to appear on new TBS game show

Episode to premiere June 10 at 8 pm
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jun 09, 2021
A Lafayette couple will compete during the premiere of a new game show on TBS.

Whitney and Kal Savoie of Lafayette will appear on "The Cube" a new game show that tests the mental agility and physical ability of contestants.

The two will work together in an attempt to take home a possible $250,000 prize.

According to TBS, contestant pairs must demonstrate skill, nerve and determination as they endure seemingly simple physical and mental tasks – all while confined in 'The Cube,' an intimidating glass box with its own mind and attitude. Working on their own or as a team, each pair has nine lives to complete seven games that are worth an increasing amount of money.

"The Cube" will premiere on TBS on Thursday, June 10 at 8:00 pm CST.

NBA All-Star Dwayne Wade will host the show which is based on the popular UK game show of the same name.

See the trailer below:

