Lafayette couple eager to continue traditions as Mel's Diner announces reopening

LAFAYETTE, La. — Mel's Diner in Lafayette announced on Monday that it will be reopening its restaurant on Johnston Street in August 2021.

According to a post on its Facebook page, work has begun at Mel's Diner on Monday.

For one Lafayette couple, that means continuing traditions.

In October of 2014, Tanner and Ashley Young chose a late night breakfast at Mel's as their first date.

"We sat at this little table by the front door, I ordered way too much breakfast food, she ordered a water and a coffee. Then we just kept talking about our day, asking stupid questions" Tanner said.

Tanner says the two stayed for six hours. The couple continued coming to Mel's, sitting in the same table every October.

"We're not really the most romantic of people, we prefer a good ol diner" Ashley Gros Young said.

In March of 2018, they tied the knot. The late night dinner tradition continued.

Young family

"We got to dress nice and casual in sweat pants, the best way to celebrate an anniversary is in sweat pants" Tanner said.

Mel's Diner had closed in April 2020 after a fire left the iconic restaurant with major damage inside the building. The fire prevented them from celebrating two anniversaries, but they tell KATC look forward to sharing new memories with their son.

"I was sad, because I was excited to bring Jules to the place where we both knew we found our partner. Im just excited to keep that family tradition alive, with our third person" Ashley said.

An exact date for when the restaurant would be fully open has not yet been announced.

